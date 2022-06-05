Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

