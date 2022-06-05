Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:SIX opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

