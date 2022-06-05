Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 million, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

