Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 million, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.