Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.18 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

