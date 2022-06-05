Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after buying an additional 358,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

