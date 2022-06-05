Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

