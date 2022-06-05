Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

