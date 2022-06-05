J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

