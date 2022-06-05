J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Earnings History for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.