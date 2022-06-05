Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $2.85 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

LILM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

