Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of ZG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,054,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

