United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-$4.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNFI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

