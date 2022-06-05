Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Issued By Taglich Brothers

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

OMNIQ stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. OMNIQ has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.44.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,824.74% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.