Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.