Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.800-$7.100 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 153.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

