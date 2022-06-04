Eaton Vance Management Purchases 15,986 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HRL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.