Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 890 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

