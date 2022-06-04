SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $480.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.25.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.