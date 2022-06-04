Eaton Vance Management Buys 214 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

