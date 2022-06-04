Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

