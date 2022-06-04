Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 188,800 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Raymond James worth $45,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,608,000 after buying an additional 240,552 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Raymond James by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 72,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

