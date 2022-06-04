PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

PPG opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

