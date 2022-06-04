PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

