Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PVH worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 102.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PVH by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

