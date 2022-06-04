Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 758 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

