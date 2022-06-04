Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Garmin stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

