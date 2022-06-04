Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,898,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,055,000 after purchasing an additional 231,899 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,543,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.