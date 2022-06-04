Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,776 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

ROP stock opened at $432.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

