Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

