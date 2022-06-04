Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period.

NYSE:BYM opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

