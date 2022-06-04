Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.78 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of HubSpot worth $39,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $354.11 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

