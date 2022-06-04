Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Incyte by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Incyte by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 144,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

