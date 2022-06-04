Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Incyte by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Incyte by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 144,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.
Incyte Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
