The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Boeing stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $256.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

