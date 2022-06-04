Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.95 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

