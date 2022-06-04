Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

