Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,642. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

