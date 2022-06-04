Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $267,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

