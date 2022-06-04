Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $267,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.