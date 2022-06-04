Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.39 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

