Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,891 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

IPG stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

