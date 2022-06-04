Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

