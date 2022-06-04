Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

