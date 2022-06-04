Commerce Bank Purchases 5,024 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.