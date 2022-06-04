Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average is $186.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock worth $50,482,597. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

