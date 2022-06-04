Commerce Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Exelon stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

