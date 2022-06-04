PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.49 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.