Commerce Bank Sells 1,883 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

