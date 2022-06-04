Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

