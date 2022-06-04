Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

