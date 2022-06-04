GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.40% of GXO Logistics worth $250,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,351,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,761,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

