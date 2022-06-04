State Street Corp Has $301.19 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $301,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

