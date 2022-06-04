Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $47.91 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,302,972 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

